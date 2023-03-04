Home

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants Rope In Kim Garth After All-Rounder Deandra Dottin Ruled Out

West Indies batting all-rounder Deandra Dottin was ruled out of WPL 2023 as she is recovering from a medical condition. Gujarat Giants play Mumbai Indians in opener.

Deandra Dottin was bought by Gujarat Giants for Rs 60 lakhs in WPL auction. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

Gujarat Giants News: Gujarat Giants recieved a massive blog ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) opener after all-rounder Deandra Dottin was ruled out of the tournament as she is recovering from a medical situation.

The explosive West Indies batter has been replaced by Australian Kim Garth. Incidentally, Garth made her international debut for Ireland before shifting base to Australia.

“The Adani Gujarat Giants have had to call for a replacement player just before the start of the inaugural edition of the 2023 Women’s Premier League. Ace West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin is recovering from a medical situation and has been replaced by Australian pace bowler Kim Garth,” Gujarat Giants said in a statement.

Dottin tweeted, “I leave that in God’s hands cause he don’t sleep. #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl.” Dottin was roped in by Gujarat Giants for Rs 60 lakh in the WPL auction. She was a part of the West Indies side that competed in the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Garth, who made his international debut for Ireland, shifted her base to Australia few years back. In all, Garth played 36 ODIs and 54 T20Is. She is a right-arm medium-pace bowler and a right-hand batter. She has taken 23 wickets in ODIs 43 scalps in 54 T20Is.

