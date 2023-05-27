Gujarat Titans Fan Poses With Afghanistan Flag During GT Vs MI Qualifier 2 In Ahmedabad

Home

GT will lock horns against Chennai Super Kings for the final of the 16th edition of Indian Premier League which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Chennai: Indian Premier League is arguably the World’s biggest cricket league and is being watched by almost every cricket fan. Recently, a Gujarat Titans fangirl was spotted having an Afghanistan flag during the Qualifier 2 match against Mumbai Indians which was played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat.

As per her Twitter account her name is Wazhma Ayoubi and she is from Afghanistan, and spotted supporting Hardik Pandya-led franchise. After the match, she congratulated Hardik and Co. for sealing the final berth of Indian Premier League. Her photos and videos are going viral on social media, here is her tweet:

IPL 2023 Final Preview

Mahendra Singh Dhoni wouldn’t mind a ‘Farewell to Remember’ but a young Shubman Gill, oozing grace, would do everything under his control to prevent Chennai Super Kings from beating Gujarat Titans to its fifth IPL title, here on Sunday.

Nearly 19 summers back when a young Dhoni was making his first strides in India blue, a four-year-old Gill was taking stance on a vast farmland in Punjab’s Fazilka village on Pakistan border, with a handmade customised bat, prepared by his doting grandfather.

On Sunday, at the 132,000 seater Narendra Modi Stadium, the soon-to-be 42 Dhoni will have one last assignment in his favourite Canary Yellow jersey — to stop Indian cricket's megastar-in-waiting and do a 'High Five'.
















