Home

Sports

IPL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Titans Join CSK At Top; Check Purple Cap, Orange Cap Holders

Gujarat Titans produced a clinical performance to outclass Mumbai Indians by 55 runs in a completely one-sided IPL 2023 match.



Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill are all smiles after beating Mumbai Indians. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans produced a clinical performance to outclass Mumbai Indians by 55 runs in a completely one-sided IPL 2023 match on Tuesday and join Chennai Super Kings at the top of the table.

IPL 2023 Schedule | Points Table

Set a stiff target of 208, MI were stopped at 152 for nine. MI didn’t get the kind of start they would have liked and were struggling at 29 for the loss of captain Rohit Sharma’s wicket in six overs, the team failing miserably to utilise the powerplay.

From there, five-time winners MI could not do enough to challenge the defending champions. Earlier, GT’s lower middle-order used the long handle to good effect and powered their team to a formidable 207 for six.

With this win, Gujarat Titans registered their fifth win in the ongoing edition, the same as MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. However, CSK sit atop the table with a better net run rate. Mumbai Indians remain at the seventh spot. Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants take the third and fourth spot in the table.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan is currently the Purple Cap holder with 14 wickets from seven games. RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj and Punjab Kings’ speedster Arshdeep Singh at second and third spots, both with 13 wickets each.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis hold the top spot with 403 runs from seven matches so far. CSK opener Devon Conway and Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner follow suit at second and third spots respectively.











