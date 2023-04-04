Home

Sports

Gujarat Titans’ Kane Williamson Walks On Crutches At Auckland Airport After IPL 2023 Injury | WATCH VIDEO

Kane Williamson injured his right knee while fielding during the Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 31.

Kane Williamson gut his right knee against CSK in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans cricketer Kane Williamson was spotted walking on crutches with a heavy-duty knee brace as he walked out of the Auckland airport, following an injury he suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener in Ahmedabad.

Watch Video:

#WATCH: Hear Kiwi cricketer Kane Williamson’s first comments as he touches down in NZ, after a knee injury cut short his @IPL campaign https://t.co/j8QZegWvcu (Via @AlexChapmanNZ) pic.twitter.com/5GUnkugHXa — Newshub (@NewshubNZ) April 3, 2023

The incident happend when Williamson attempted to save a six from Ruturaj Gaikwad during the 13th over of the match. He tried to stop the ball but lanked awkwardy on the ground hurting his right knee.

Soon he was seen grabbing in right knee in pain and was immediately checked on by the physios of both Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Later it was decided that Williamson can’t take any further participation in IPL 2023.

The former New Zealand skipper landed in Auckland on Tuesday and walked on crutches as he came out of the airport. On being asked about his knee, the right-hander said, “It’s not too painful at the moment” to the reporters.

However, it is yet to known the extent of Williamson’s injury. It is learnt that he will soo n undergo treatment on his knee. Gujarat Titans will be facing Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

As far as their team combination is concerned, the defending champions will draft in South African David Miller straightaway into the playing XI in place of Williamson.











