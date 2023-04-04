8.2 C
New York

Gujarat Titans Kane Williamson Walks On Crutches At Auckland Airport After IPL 2023 Injury

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 5 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Gujarat Titans’ Kane Williamson Walks On Crutches At Auckland Airport After IPL 2023 Injury | WATCH VIDEO

Kane Williamson injured his right knee while fielding during the Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 31.

Kane Williamson, Kane Williamson injury, Kane Williamson injury update, Kane Williamson knee injury, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, GT vs CSK, GT cs CSK IPL 2023, Kane Williamson IPL 2023 Injury, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 dates, IPL 2023 injury list, list of injured players in IPL 2023, IPL news,
Kane Williamson gut his right knee against CSK in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans cricketer Kane Williamson was spotted walking on crutches with a heavy-duty knee brace as he walked out of the Auckland airport, following an injury he suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener in Ahmedabad.

Watch Video:

The incident happend when Williamson attempted to save a six from Ruturaj Gaikwad during the 13th over of the match. He tried to stop the ball but lanked awkwardy on the ground hurting his right knee.

Soon he was seen grabbing in right knee in pain and was immediately checked on by the physios of both Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Later it was decided that Williamson can’t take any further participation in IPL 2023.

The former New Zealand skipper landed in Auckland on Tuesday and walked on crutches as he came out of the airport. On being asked about his knee, the right-hander said, “It’s not too painful at the moment” to the reporters.

However, it is yet to known the extent of Williamson’s injury. It is learnt that he will soo n undergo treatment on his knee. Gujarat Titans will be facing Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

As far as their team combination is concerned, the defending champions will draft in South African David Miller straightaway into the playing XI in place of Williamson.




Published Date: April 4, 2023 2:31 PM IST



Updated Date: April 4, 2023 2:44 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh