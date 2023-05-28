Gujarat Titans Look Best To Win IPL 2023, But Hearts Wants MS Dhonis CSK To Lift Title: Sunil Gavaskar

Home

While Gujarat Titans are playing their second consecutive IPL final in as many years, this is CSK’s 10th summit clash appearance, all under MS Dhoni.

New Delhi: Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar believes Gujarat Titans hold the key to win the IPL 2023 but would love to see Chennai Super Kings lift the trophy for the fifth time because of Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

While Gujarat Titans are playing their second consecutive IPL final in as many years, this is CSK’s 10th summit clash appearance, all under Dhoni. Interestingly, both these teams played the IPL 2023 opener at this very same venue.

While Gujarat Titans-led by Hardik Pandya overpowered the Yellow Army on March 31, CSK took revenge in Qualifier 1 to sail directly into the final.

“Chennai Super Kings have always been my second favourite team apart from the Mumbai Indians. My heart wants CSK to win because the fact that MS Dhoni is able to win it one more time would be fantastic,” Gavaskar, who is one of the television experts in IPL 2023, said.

Gavaskar admitted that Titans have terrific opener in Shubman Gill and captain Pandya in their armoury, but it would be lot of mind game in the final with Dhoni’s cool, calm decision-making can make a difference.

“Proving once again that calm, cool decision-making can make a difference. Having said that, Gujarat Titans have been the best team. They have got a terrific opener in Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya,” Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Today.

If CSK win the title, Dhoni’s men would be on par with Mumbai Indians who won five IPL titles under Rohit Sharma. If Gujarat Titans manage to outfox his ‘guru’, they will join Kolkata Knight Riders in the list with two IPL titles.

Meanwhile, on this day in 2011, Chennai Super Kings became the first IPL team to defend their title by beatingRoyal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs in the final. Murali Vijay (CSK) scored 95 off 42 balls.
















