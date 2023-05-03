Home

IPL 2023 Points Table After PBKS vs MI, Match 46: Gujarat Titans Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Shami Lead In Purple Cap

IPL 2023 Points Table After PBKS vs MI, Match 46: Gujarat Titans Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Shami Lead In Purple Cap. (Image: Twitter)

Mohali: Ishan Kishan’s stylish 75 off 41 balls was complemented by Suryakumar Yadav’s 360 degree effort that fetched 66 off 31 balls as Mumbai Indians powered to a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in an IPL match, here on Wednesday.

Uncapped Jitesh Sharma (49; 27b) matched T20 specialist Liam Livingstone (82 not out; 42b) in flair and flamboyance as the duo stepped up in style in the back end to propel Punjab Kings to a fighting 214/3 after Mumbai Indians opted to bowl.

But Ishan was at his furious best in a 41-ball 75 (7×4, 4×6), while Suryakumar Yadav batted with his usual flair in a 31-ball 66 (8×4, 2×6) to make a mockery of 200-plus chase, winning with seven balls to spare.

IPL Points Table After PBKS vs MI- Match 46

IPL 2023 Points Table: – GT with 12 Points.

– CSK and LSG with 11 Points.

– RR, MI, RCB and PBKS with 10 Points.

– KKR, SRH and DC with 6 Points. – What a competition! pic.twitter.com/BLnE5403g1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 3, 2023

Gujarat Titans maintain position at the top of the standings.

Faf du Plessis is currently the holder of the orange cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has so far scored a total of 466 runs in 9 matches with an average of 58.25. Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal is in 2nd position with 428 runs in 9 matches with an average of 47.56. Chennai Super Kings’ Devon Conway occupies third position with 414 runs in 10 matches with an average of 59.14.

Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (17 in 9 matches). Chennai Super Kings’ Tushar Deshpande is in second position with also 17 wickets but in 10 matches. Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep Singh occupies 3rd place with 16 wickets in 10 matches with an economy of 9.80.











