IPL 2023 Points Table After CSK vs KKR, Match 61: Gujarat Titans Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Rashid Khan Lead In Purple Cap

Skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh slammed fifties apiece en route to a 99-run match-winning stand to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a comfortable six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

IPL 2023 Points Table After CSK vs KKR, Match 61: Gujarat Titans Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Rashid Khan Lead In Purple Cap. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: Skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh slammed fifties apiece en route to a 99-run match-winning stand to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a comfortable six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Rana remained unbeaten on 57 off 44 balls while Rinku made 54 off 43 deliveries to set up KKR’s chase of 145 runs after they lost their first three wickets for 33 runs inside the fifth over.

KKR finished at 147 for four in 18.3 overs with Rana leading from the front after making the most of a dropped chance.

KKR’s cause was helped to a large extent by a superb bowling effort earlier by spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, who did superbly and picked up two wickets each.

The defeat also puts on hold CSK’s chances of sealing a play-off berth as the home side is in second spot with 15 points.

KKR, on the other hand, moved to 12 points with a match to play but their hopes rest on other results.

IPL Points Table After CSK vs KKR- Match 61

The points table of IPL 2023. 61 game done and still we don’t a confirm team for playoffs of this IPL – This is Crazy IPL. pic.twitter.com/OspeUpzrfy — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 14, 2023

Faf du Plessis is currently the holder of the orange cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has so far scored a total of 631 runs in 12 matches with an average of 57.36. Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal is in 2nd position with 575 runs in 13 matches with an average of 47.92. Chennai Super Kings’ Devon Conway occupies 3rd position with 498 runs in 13 matches with an average of 49.80.

Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan is leading the purple cap list for most wickets with an economy of 8.04 (23 in 12 matches). Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal occupies 2nd place with 21 wickets in 13 matches with an economy of 8.02. Mumbai Indians’ Piyush Chawla is in third position with 19 wickets in 12 matches with an economy of 7.59.















