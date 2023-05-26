Home

Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan On Why He Needs 10 Bats All The Time

Gujarat Titans will face off against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 today.

Gujarat Titans will meet Mumbai Indians today, May 26, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the Qualifier 2. The defending champions will be counting on the talent to help them win the fixture and advance to the final against Chennai Super Kings. Amidst the preparations, all-rounder Rashid Khan has shared his tips on how to take care of his bats.

Sharing a snippet of the interview on their social media handle, the Gujarat Titans captioned the post, “In conversation with GT Insider Tanvi Shah, Rashid Khan shares his secrets of keeping his cricket bats in top condition.”

“All the bats I carry are my favourites and you know, I love bats,” Rashid Khan said at the start of the video. “I have to look after the bats as they look after me in the games,” the Afghan star added.

Rashid Khan said that he keeps his bats with him all the time. The 24-year-old revealed that if he doesn’t have more than 10 bats with him then he feels like he has lost something. Rashid Khan makes sure to take diligent care of each of his bats. He added that he doesn’t like it when his bats are dirty or unclean. The Gujarat Titans all-rounder also keeps each of his bats in their separate bat covers, to ensure that they are not scratched by the other equipment that’s being carried in the sports duffels.

Talking about bats that get scratches on their surface from spikes and other things, Rashid Khan confessed that he does not enjoy batting with such equipment.

Rashid Khan In Qualifier 1:

In the first IPL Qualifier against Chennai Super Kings, Rashid Khan was a pivotal player for the Gujarat Titans. He scored a quick-fire 30 off 16 deliveries before he was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande. Rashid was the second-highest scorer for Gujarat in the fixture.

Rashid Khan In IPL 2023:

Rashid Khan has had a stellar season so far with Gujarat Titans. The Afghanistan all-rounder has managed to score 125 runs in 7 innings with an average of 41.67 and a strike rate of 223.21. His bowling performance is nothing to scoff at either, having scalped 25 wickets in 15 matches so far. His bowling average is 19.00 with an economy of 7.91.















