Gujarat Titans Sledgehammer Meets Chennai Super Kings Scalpel

Gujarat: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has run the full circle. After 73 matches, we will see Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off once again as they did on March 31. What was then the inaugural match of IPL 2023 was played on the same ground in Ahmedabad which will now see the entire drama reach its climax. A lot has happened since then, but after a lot of ups and downs, GT and CSK deserve to be where they are and they promise another enticing contest, come Sunday.

This will also be a contest between the sheer weight of performances from GT and CSK’s ability to put a brake on it all. Qualifier 1 had seen MS Dhoni and his men go post a crucial win over Hardik Pandya’s boys. But that was on a different stage.

CSK were brilliant in their performance against GT in their last engagement, with the crucial job of stopping the sheer hitting power of Shubman Gill being done efficiently, as well as keeping the other batters in check.

But Gill was back against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2, and how. To stop him again, this time on a pitch that isn’t quite the same as Chennai, will be quite a job, given the batter’s incredible form.

But batting still isn’t GT’s strongest suit. It is their bowling that has won them many a match. Even in Qualifier 2, the big score they put up, thanks to Gill, was not quite out of the reach of MI, who had the most attacking batting in the tournament.

But led by the unassuming Mohit Sharma’s five-wicket haul, GT made the Mumbai batters look ordinary and the win was massive in the end.

Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan, and even Josh Little too were on point. These, along with Noor Ahmad, make GT the most formidable bowling line-up in IPL 2023.

What do CSK have to counter this? To be fair, even their bowling hasn’t done badly, and who would know that better than GT. Their last match was the first time that CSK got the better of the Gujarat outfit and the bowlers played a crucial part.

Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana did a fine job while Tushar Deshpande has always been in the mix.

That however was in Chennai, though this bowling combination and Dhoni’s captaincy was enough to hold off the GT batters.

CSK’s batting in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway gets off to great starts most of the time and the middle-order of Shivam Dube, a rediscovered Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu and Jadeja, who were denied by the GT bowlers, will be a different kettle of fish on the new venue.

Also, while GT are basking in Dube’s glory, the rest of the batting really needs to come to the party. Wriddhiman Saha has struggled up the order against the moving ball while Pandya despite his quick runs against MI, has struggled. Sai Sudershan did his part but he is not quite a runaway hitter while Vijay Shankar needs time to warm up.

David Miller and Rahul Tewatia just are not getting enough time in the middle.

All said and done, this is a final and all permutation or combinations can go for a toss. This is a platform where runs on board could well be the deciding factor. This is where Pandya’s aggression will meet Dhoni’s guile, a perfect finale to one of the most happening IPLs ever.















