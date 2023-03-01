Home

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans To Commence Pre-Registration For Home Matches Tickets On March 2

Gujarat Titans will play the opening game of IPL 2023 and begin their title defence on March 31 against four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans, the defending champions ahead of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), announced that they will commence the pre-registration of tickets for their seven home games at the Narendra Modi Stadium from March 2.

“Since the last season, we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from the people of Gujarat. We invite our supporters to pre-register for tickets to our home matches and watch the Gujarat Titans in action at the world’s largest cricket stadium,” said Col. Arvinder Singh, COO-Gujarat Titans, in an official statement.

As per the franchise, fans can log in to the ‘TitansFAM’ App, the Gujarat Titans official website, the Paytm website or the Paytm Insider App to pre-register for the tickets for the side’s home matches.

Fans can log in from any of the four platforms and click on the pre-register option available. The fans who register successfully will get early access to the tickets before the same are available to others.

In the IPL 2022 final which was played at their home ground, a determined Gujarat, led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, made their maiden IPL season an unforgettable one by lifting the title at their home ground in a seven-wicket win over Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals.

By finishing off a chase of 131 with 11 balls remaining and defeating Rajasthan for the third time in IPL 2022 after losing the toss, Gujarat capped off a season where they exceeded everyone’s pre-tournament expectations to become champions in their debut season of the competition.

Pandya led Gujarat from the front with an all-round performance, picking figures of 3/17 in his four overs with the ball and making 34 off 30 balls with the bat, and picked the Player of the Match award in the final.











