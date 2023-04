LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Rashid Khan continues. Suryakumar Yadav reverse sweeps between the keeper and the first slip and the ball goes for a four. SKY tries the same in the next ball, Rashid appeals and the umpire gives out. TV replays say the ball hit the bat. Four and a six more from SKY tp end the over. MI 75/5 (12)