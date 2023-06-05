Gujarat Titans’ Yash Dayal Issues Official Statement To Media After Communal Message On Insta Story Sparks Huge Controversy

Home

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans’ pacer, Yash Dayal has issued an official media statement on Monday after his communal message on Instagram sparked a huge controversy among the common masses on social media.

Dayal’s story was on ‘Love Jihad’ on his Insta profile. In a second story, there was also an apology from him regarding the matter. But the pacer now in an official statement has made it all clear that both these posts weren’t from him and someone else has hacked his account. He also added that he respects all communities and the stories shared from his profile are not his true beliefs.

”Dear All, there were two stories posted on my Insta handle today – both of which weren’t done by me. I have reported the matter to authorities as I believe my account is being accessed by someone else and used for posting. “I am trying to regain full control of my Instagram account. I respect all communities and the picture shared today does not reveal my true beliefs. Thank You, Yash Dayal,” the 25-year old said in an official statement.

In the 2023 IPL, Dayal played only 5 matches and took 2 wickets with an economy of 10.02. He became the talk of the town, when Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh smashed him for 5 consecutive sixes, in a match, which the Titans lost in the final over.

After the hammering, he didn’t feature in majority of the matches as he fell ill. Captain Hardik Pandya also revealed that he even lost 7-8 kilos following that KKR match. Dayal’s side reached the final for the second consecutive time, but lost against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings.















