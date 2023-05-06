Gujarat vs Lucknow Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 51: GT vs LSG Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 3:30 PM IST May 7, Sunday





Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 51: It will be a test of wits between the Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal when defending champions Gujarat Titans clash with Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here on Sunday. While Hardik has captained the Indian team on multiple occasions and is leading GT for the second year, Krunal has led the Baroda team in domestic cricket and was elevated to the role of LSG captain in the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul. The two have become the first brothers to captain teams in the IPL. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GT vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, GT vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GT vs LSG Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips. Gujarat vs Lucknow Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 51: GT vs LSG Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM IST May 7, Sunday.

Match Details

Match: GT vs LSG, Match 51, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 7, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

GT vs LSG Dream11 Team

Captain – Kyle Mayers

Vice-captain – Rashid Khan

Wicket-keeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batters – David Miller, Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Vijay Shankar

All-rounders – Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Ravi Bishnoi, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami

GT vs LSG Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Lucknow Super Giants: Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), K Gowtham, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan





Source link