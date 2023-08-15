Home

Gul Mohammad To Amar Elahi – Three Players Who Represented Both India, Pakistan In Test Cricket

India and Pakistan have rich cricketing history. However, nowadays both the countries do not play bilateral cricket due to political indifferences.

(From L) Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Amir Elahi and Gul Mohammad.

New Delhi: India and Pakistan always had a rich cricketing culture but their rivalries on the field are best known for their intensities. Considered an El Clasico of cricket, the India vs Pakistan matches have always been the most viewed encounters.

However, political indifference between the two countries has had an impact on cricket as it’s been a decade since India and Pakistan played any bilateral series. They only face off in ICC and ACC events nowadays. The last time India and Pakistan played a bilateral series was in 2012.

As both countries are celebrating their respective Independence Days within a gap of one day, let’s take a look at three players who played Test cricket for both India and Pakistan.

Amir Elahi

Amir Elahi was born in Lahore in Punjab in 1908 which was under British India back then. Having begun his cricketing career as a medium pacer, Elahi turned to leg-breaks and googlies, the role he is best known for. But before breaking into Test cricket, it is worth mentioning that Elahi was a prolific wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy (193 wickets). His first-class record for Baroda reads 513 wickets in 125 matches. Elahi’s first Test match came with the Indian team when he played against Australia in December 1947. Post that, Elahi shifted countries and represented Pakistan in five Test matches, all against India. His most notable show for Pakistan came in Chennai (then Madras) when he stitched a 104-run stand for the last wicket with Zulfiqar Ahmed. He scored 47 runs in that partnership.

#OnThisDay in 1908 – Amir Elahi, the recipient of Pakistan’s first Test cap, was born. He played five Tests for Pakistan, all in India, in the 1952-53 season. He played his last Test at the age of 44. pic.twitter.com/je7UWDlpfT — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 1, 2021

Abdul Hafeez Kardar

Known as the father figure of Pakistan cricket, Abdul Hafeez Kardar played Test cricket for India in three five-day matches against England on their 1946 tour under the name Abdul Hafeez. After Pakistan got Independence, Kardar was named Pakistan’s first Test captain and went on to lead the team in 23 matches. He led Pakistan on their first official tour of India in 1952-52. Pakistan won their first Test under Kardar in Lucknow against India. In total, he scored 927 run including five fifties.

Gul Mohammad

A brilliant left-handed batter and a fine fielder at covers, Gul Mohammad really made an impact in domestic cricket for Baroda before making his India debut during the tours of England (1946) and Australia (1947-48). He played eight Test matches for India and continued to play Ranji Trophy untill he took Pakistan citizenship in 1955. Post that, Mohammad played just one Test match in Pakistan colours without much successs.















