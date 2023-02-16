GZZ vs MSW DREAM11 PREDICTION TODAY MATCH, FANTASY CRICKET TIPS, DREAM11 TEAM TODAY- FANCODE ECS MALTA T10 Feb 16 3.30 PM IST

Here is the Fancode ECS Malta T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GZZ vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, GZZ vs MSW Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GZZ vs MSW Playing 11s Fancode ECS Malta T10 , Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gozo Zalmi vs Msida Warriors CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Fancode ECS Malta T10.
TOSS – The Fancode ECS Malta T10 match toss between Gozo Zalmi and Msida Warriors CC will take place at 3 PM IST.
Time – February 16, Thursday, 3.30 PM IST.
Venue- Marsa Sports Club, Malta
GZZ vs MSW Dream11 Team
Keeper – Rockey Dianish
Batsmen – Vipin Mohan (vc), Joy Mathai, Divyesh Kumar
All-rounders – Mehboob Ali (c), Ajin Soman, Sajith Sukumaran
Bowlers – Bilal-Khan, Shijil Joy, Tom Thomas, David Marks.
GZZ vs MSW Probable Playing XIs
Gozo Zalmi: Ijaz Ahmed(wk), Mehboob Ali, Michael Das, Bilal Khan©, Talib Shamraiz, Waqar Mehmood, David Marks, Sawab Afridi, Muhibullah, Farrukh Mughal, Majid Javed
Msida Warriors CC: Divyesh Kumar, Rocky Dianish(wk), Tony Louis, Vipin Mohan, Jibin Sebastian, Sajith Sukumaran, Joy Mathai, Ajin Soman, Tom Thomas, Shijil Joy©, Jamsheed Kunnanchirakkal