Haaland units PL scoring document in Man Metropolis’s 3-1 win over Leeds

Erling Haaland set a Premier League scoring document in Manchester Metropolis’s 3-1 win over Leeds. At this tempo, it will not be his final.
Haaland scored twice to change into the quickest participant to twenty targets. The Norwegian star, who was born in Leeds, reached the mark in 14 video games. Not a foul homecoming.
A good looking staff objective 👌@ErlingHaaland‘s twentieth league objective of the season! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YgjHq58tUy
— Manchester Metropolis (@ManCity) December 29, 2022
“For me, as a striker, I could have scored a couple more but that’s life, what can I do? I have to practice more,” Haaland told Amazon Prime.
City’s victory at Elland Road reduced first-place Arsenal’s lead to five points.
Rodri gave the visitors the lead on the stroke of halftime when he tucked in from close range after goalkeeper Illan Meslier parried a Riyad Mahrez shot.
Haaland doubled City’s advantage six minutes into the second half after Jack Grealish pounced on a weak pass by Liam Cooper and raced clear to set up the Norwegian for a tap-in.
That was Haaland’s 25th goal for City in 20 appearances in all competitions. He scored his 26th in the 64th minute to make it 3-0 after another assist from Grealish. He later missed out on a fourth hat trick of the season when he shot tamely at Meslier.
Leeds scored in the 73rd minute when Pascal Struijk headed home from a corner.
Haaland beat Kevin Phillips’ quickest-to-20 goals record — set in 1999-20 with Sunderland — by seven games.
Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, was on hand to watch Wednesday.
“With my father in the (stands) over there, it’s special,” the 22-year-old Haaland mentioned. “I’m glad right now, it is a actually particular second in my profession… It is my craziest fantasy that I might be at Elland Street and rating for Manchester Metropolis in opposition to Leeds.”
