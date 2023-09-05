Home

Hambantota And Not Colombo to Host All Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Matches – REPORT

Asia Cup 2023 Venue: This decision was taken after Colombo experienced rain over the past few days.

Asia Cup Super 4 (Image: ICC)

Kandy: Till a couple of days ago, Colombo looked as the most probable option to host all Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches after rain played spoilsport at Kandy during India-Pakistan, but as per latest reports – Hambantota is where the matches would be held. This decision was taken as Colombo has been experiencing rain over the past few days. Reports suggest all Super Four matches of the Asia Cup will be contested in Hambantota barring the first match, which is slated to take place in Lahore. India and Pakistan have already made it through to the Super 4 stage of the ongoing tournament.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for accepting their invitation and sending a two-member team to Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajiv Shukla on Monday crossed the Attari-Wagah border and entered Pakistan. The PCB had invited the BCCI before the start of the Asia Cup 2023.

Ashraf, in a media interaction, welcomed the BCCI delegation and said it’s a great moment for PCB. “It’s a great moment. I would like to welcome Roger Binny and Rajiv Shukla to Pakistan. The PCB had invited BCCI for dinner and I would like to say a big thank you to them from the core of my heart,” Ashraf said.

“In this way, the relationship between the two boards will become stronger. Today they came to Pakistan, someday if BCCI invites us, we will travel to India. Inshallah, we will grow together and Pakistan-India relations will grow,” added the PCB chair.















