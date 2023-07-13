Home

Sports

Hanuma Vihari BREAKS Silence, Reveals Nobody Gave Him Reason After Test Snub

Vihari says he was not even contacted and given an explanation as to why he was dropped from the Test side.

Hanuma @ Vihari Twitter

Hyderabad: Hanuma Vihari was an integral part of the Indian Test side during the inaugural season of the World Test Championship, then he was ignored by the Indian board in the second edition of the WTC. While it was not known why he was dropped, Vihari has finally broken silence and given his version of the story. Vihari says he was not even contacted and given an explanation as to why he was dropped from the Test side.

Vihari in an interaction with The Indian Express said: “Definitely, there was disappointment.”

“I didn’t find a reason why I was dropped and it was the only thing that was bothering me. Nobody really contacted me and told me the reasons why I was dropped,” he added.

Vihari also went on to give fans a glimpse of his headspace currently.

“It took some time and I have gone through ups and downs and I’m not worried about it now. I’ve put aside my personal side of things and I don’t take too much stress about whether I’m in the Indian team or not. There are other matches to win and it is about winning the trophies,” he added further.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is in West Indies and are currently playing the opening Test at Dominica.

India were 80 for no loss in reply to West Indies 150 all-out in the first innings on day one of their opening Test, here on Wednesday.

After some anxious start, the left-right new opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting) and skipper Rohit Sharma (30 batting) saw through the day in their unbroken stand.

Earlier, Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared eight wickets to trigger the collapse as the hosts West Indies folded for 150 after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.















