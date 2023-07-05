Home

Hanuma Vihari Takes Inspiration From Ajinkya Rahane For India Comeback

Hanuma Vihari was last seen in Test white against England in 2022 in Birmingham. He is currenly leading South Zone in the Duleep Trophy.



Hanuma Viihari has played 16 Tests for India so far since his debut in 2018. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: India’s Test specialist Hanuma Vihari is drawing inspiration from Ajinkya Rahane to make a national team comeback after being dropped last year. Vihari has been out of the Indian team since appearing against England at Birmingham in last July.

One of heros in during India’s famous Test series win in Australia in 2021, Vihari had a pretty decent Ranji Trophy where he was getting the starts but failed to convert them into big ones. The ongoing Duleep Trophy gives Vihari a perfect platform what he is capable off when he the 29-year-old leads South Zone against North Zone in the semifinal on Wednesday.

Getting dropped from the Indian side did affect his mindset, but Vihari is determined that he still have a lot to contribute to the national side “Once you are dropped or left aside from the Indian team, it is tough to make a comeback. It affects your mindset. I went through that last season,” admitted Vihari.

“You will want to come back until you retire. Even though I’m 29, I still have it in me. You’ve seen Ajinkya Rahane make a comeback at 35,” he said. “I feel I still have a long way to go and have a lot to contribute to the Indian side, especially in Test cricket.”

For the unknown, Rahane made his comeback to the Indian Test team after 18 month in the World Test Championship final against Australia last month and was the only standout performer for the side in losing cause.

The Hyderabad-born batter said he will have to grind it out in the domestic season to force open the door of India team again. “This season, I want to keep everything aside and focus on my batting and get better at my skills. Whenever I got a chance, I thought I did well. Maybe my best was not good enough for the Indian team. I’ll try to keep getting better,” he said.

Vihari was candid enough to admit that making a return to the Indian side through the IPL would be tough for him. “IPL is something I don’t have an opportunity to make an impact on and I only have the domestic season. So, I have to grind it out in the domestic season,” said Vihari. But Vihari was strongly against branding him as a one format player.

“People have branded me as a Test player but it is unfair. If you see my IPL journey, I’ve done well when I was 19, 20. Although I’ve grown as a white-ball player, I haven’t got much opportunities. “It is unfair to brand players, a quality player can play all three formats. Going forward I want to play all formats,” he said.















