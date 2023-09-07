Home

Asia Cup 2023: ‘Happiest in blue,’ KL Rahul Hits Indoor Nets In Colombo Ahead of Pakistan Clash in Super 4

KL Rahul was seen during the indoor net session at Colombo. (Pic: KL Rahul Twitter handle)

New Delhi: After returning back from niggle, India’s wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul has finally joined Rohit Sharma-led squad in the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo.

The wicketkeeper batter was seen having his first training session in Sri Lanka, which was indoors on September 7, Thursday. With rain continuously pouring down the right-handed batter was the first few Indian players who trained in the indoor facilities.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper played his last ODI match in March and then tore a tendon in his right thigh during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

After this, KL Rahul went onto undergo surgery in May. Rahul was selected in the Asia Cup squad following extensive rehab at the NCA but was ruled out of the first two matches after picking up a fresh niggle.

The wicketkeeper batter took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to post a few photos from his training session. KL Rahul could be seen talking to Head Coach Rahul Dravid, doing his warm-ups and also doing a bit of batting practice.

Happiest in blue pic.twitter.com/hqERO5664E — K L Rahul (@klrahul) September 7, 2023

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns again in the Super Four stage in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. With KL Rahul returning back from injury and Ishan Kishan scoring a magnificent half-century against arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage match at the continental showpiece.

It will be a headache for Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming match whether to drop Ishan Kishan and bring KL Rahul or play both in the playing XI

India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).















