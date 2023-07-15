Home

Ashes 2023: Happy To Bat Anywhere to Play Test Cricket, Says Cameron Green Ahead Of Manchester Game

The fourth Test match of the Ashes 2023 series between England and Australia will be played from July 19 in Manchester.

Cameron Green during the WTC Final against India at the Oval. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: After missing the third Test due to an injury, Cameron Green is prepared to bat anywhere in the batting-order in order to play Test cricket, the Australian all-rounder said ahead of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in the ongoing Ashes 2023.

Green missed the Headingley Test due to a slight hamstring issue and faces tough competition from Mitchell Marsh to find a place in the playing XI after the latter scored a ton in a losing cause. “It might be a bit tougher as an allrounder when you have to bowl your 15 to 20 (overs) a game and then also bat No.4,” said Green.

“I think being an allrounder probably Shane Watson is the only (opener) who comes to mind doing that. I’m not too sure how much he bowled,” he said. “But I think anyone would be happy to bat anywhere to play test cricket. “You always put your hand up for selection but have to wait and see what selectors think.”

They may be jostling for the same spot in Australia’s Test XI, but Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh take delight in each other’s success 👏 https://t.co/BwAESd3MAN #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Dt5l5tQqMw — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 15, 2023

Watson, who has now retired from cricket, was recalled to open the batting midway through the 2009 Ashes and it went on to be his most successful position in Test cricket, with an average of 41.79. On average, he bowled close to 15 overs in those matches and he claimed the third-most wickets (43) of a pace bowler to have opened the batting.

Green currently averages a little over 13 overs per Test. His returns with bat and ball on tour, which includes the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 against India at the Oval, so far has been underwhelming, with respective averages of 19.16 and 45.60.

The fourth Test match of the Ashes 2023 series between England and Australia will be played from July 19 in Manchester.















