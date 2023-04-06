Harbhajan Singh Backs PBKS Captain, Says No Place For Shikhar Dhawan But You Gave Plenty Of Chances To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And KL Rahul

Home

Harbhajan Backs PBKS Captain, Says No Place For Dhawan But You Gave Plenty Of Chances To Rohit, Kohli & Rahul

New Delhi: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh backs Shikhar Dhawan after Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by five runs in the Indian Premier League 2023 match. Dhawan played an unbeaten knock of 82 runs to register the second victory in the ongoing tournament at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Dhawan’s unbeaten 85 along with Prabhsimran Singh’s maiden half-century helped PBKS set a 198-run target. In reply, after a slow start, Royals turned the momentum into their favour but fell short of 5 runs in front of Sam Curran’s brilliant display in the final over.

For Royals, captain Sanju Samson top scored with 42 off 25 while Shimron Hetmyer made a crucial 36 off 18 to take the game into the final over.

Harbhajan Singh took his youtube channel and backed Shikhar Dhawan and opined on his knock saying that let’s take Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, or KL Rahul who are big names. You gave them plenty of chances but on the other hand, there is no place for Shikhar Dhawan in the team now.

“Shikhar has also led the Indian side in many tours but suddenly we saw that after the role of Shikhar was over he was sidelined as if he is not needed anymore. I felt bad on seeing this because the treatment for everyone should be the same. He is a big player and has given too much to Indian cricket. You can not treat him like this. He played a good knock of 86 in 56 balls” Harbhajan Said.

“I will not name anyone here, For instance let’s take Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, or KL Rahul who are big names. You gave them plenty of chances but on the other hand, there is no place for Shikhar Dhawan in the team now. He has always contributed to the team. Then why he is not getting a chance in the Indian team? Talking about fitness, he is as fit as Virat Kohli” the spinner added.

Punjab Kings will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 09 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad which will start at 7.30 PM IST.











