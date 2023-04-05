Home

Harbhajan Singh Cuts Short Virender Sehwag-S Sreesanth Convo About 2008 IPL Slapgate Incident | Watch

Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth were involved in a ‘slapgate’ where the former is alleged to have slapped the latter during the 2008 IPL.



Virender Sehwag, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh and Yusuf Pathan during India 12-year anniversary of ODI World Cup win. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth have always made the headlines when together. Be it when playing together in national colours or during the Indian Premier League, the pace-spin duo has always been on the newsmakers’ radar.

While their off-field friendship is most talked about recently, the duo will be best remembered for the ‘slapgate’ incident that happened during the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League back in 2008. Incidentally, both were a part of the Indian setup that won 2011 World Cup.

Recently, Sreesanth and Harbhajan celebrated lthe 12-year anniversary of India’s historic win along with Virender Sehwag and Yusuf Pathan during a Star Sports show. While recalling about the tales of India’s 2011 World Cup win, Sreesanth revealed he used to hug Harbhajan before any match which would enhance his performance on the field.

Interupting Sreesanth, Sehwag was quick to add if those hugs were post the ‘slapgate’ incident putting both the pacer and Harbhajan in an awkward position.

Here goes the chat:

S Sreesanth: I want to share that before playing a Test or any other match, I always hugged Bhajji pa. My performace always used to be better.

Virender Sehwag: When did this hug trend start? Probably after the incident in Mohali.

What Is 2008 Slapgate Incident?

It was during the first edition of IPL when Harbhajan, who was then playing for Mumbai Indians, slapped then Kings XI Punjab pacer Sreesanth after the match had ended. Sreesanth was then spotted crying in the field.











