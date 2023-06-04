Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Kaif Share Insights On Indias Bowling Combination

Home

IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Kaif Share Insights On India’s Bowling Combination

India will be playing Australia in the final of the World Test Championship from June 7 at the Oval.



Mohammed Shami during India’s training session ahead of WTC Final. (Image: Twitter/BCCI)

New Delhi: There has been a lot of debate on the Indian bowling combination against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval which starts on June 7. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh too expressed his opinion on what sort of combination India should go with.

India have named three spinners in Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel while the pace department consists of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat and Shardul Thakur.

While Shami, Siraj and Jadeja make their own places in the playing XI, the debate is going on whether India should go with four seamers and one spinner or two spinners and three pacers. Harbhajan solved the puzzle ahead of the big final.

“This all depends on what the pitch is saying, if the pitch has lesser grass and the sun is out, then play with two spinners,” Harbhajan told Star Sports. “If that is not the case then play three seamers and Ravindra Jadeja, along with Shardul Thakur who will not only bowl but contribute with the bat as well.”

Harbhajan’s former India teammate Mohammed Kaif too shared his insigts on the playing XI of the all important match. According to Kaif, who is considered to be one of the finest fielders of his time, there will be a fight between Thakur and Ashwin as who to play considering the conditions.

“At seven, I will play Jadeja and at eight I would either play Ashwin or Shardul, depending on the pitch conditions, and if the pitch suits spin then Ashwin can target the left-handed batsmen like Warner, Travis Head and Khawaja, so it will be a good match up,” he said.

“I would take fast bowlers Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj followed by Umesh Yadav at number 11. This would be my preferred playing 11 because it’s early June, you will need three fast bowlers plus Jadeja and Ashwin or Shardul, depending on the forecast,” Kaif concluded.















