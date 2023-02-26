Home

Harbhajan Singh Points Out BIGGEST Mistake of Australia During Nagpur Test

Ind vs Aus: Veteran India cricketer Harbhajan Singh reckons Australia’s biggest mistake during the Nagpur Test was ignoring Ashton Agar.

IND v AUS: Ignoring Agar for Nagpur Test was Australia’s big mistake, says Harbhajan Singh



Indore: India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by winning the Delhi Test by six wickets, but it started with a massive win at Nagpur in the opening Test. Australia lost the game by innings and 132 runs. Veteran India cricketer Harbhajan Singh reckons Australia’s biggest mistake during the Nagpur Test was ignoring Ashton Agar.

“The Australian team looks slightly empty. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has been released. I think he should’ve played from the first game. He could have been a better option. Australia played two off-spinners, which was a big mistake. Agar is a talented bowler,” Harbhajan observed.

The Australian went into the first Test in Nagpur without playing any tour match, claiming that the camp that they had in Sydney and Alur in Karnataka was good enough.

They have also been pulled up for some strange selection decisions the top among them being the call to leave out batter Travis Head for the opening Test in Nagpur earlier this month. Australia lost the first Test by an innings and 132 runs and the second by six wickets.

Ahead of the third Test starting in Indore on March 1, Australia will be without regular skipper and seasoned pacer Pat Cummins while the team management has also decided to send Agar back home to play domestic cricket, his return to the Test squad after a long gap ending without bowling a single delivery in a match.

Australian selector Tony Dodemaide defended the decision to withdraw Agar.

“(Agar) has worked incredibly hard, he’s done his absolute best to support the team. We acknowledge all work he’s done, he’s worked his backside off,” Dodemaide said.

Agar is set to play in Western Australia’s next Sheffield Shield game on March 2 and the 50-over Marsh Cup final on March 8.

