Harbhajan Singh Provides Solution To LSGs Batting Woes, Feels KL Rahul Should Bat…

IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh Provides Solution To LSG’s Batting Woes, Feels ‘KL Rahul Should Bat…’

Harbhajan Singh’s comments come in after Lucknow Super Giants squandered an easy winning chance against Gujarat Titans in IPL on April 22.

A disappointed KL Rahul walks back after being dismissed against Gujarat Titans. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh felt KL Rahul should leave his opening spot in the Lucknow Super Giants batting line-up and bring himself down a bit in order to strengthen the middle-order which looks a little weak sometimes.

Harbhajan’s comments come after LSG squandered in the last over from a winning position against Gujarat Titans. Needing 12 runs from the final six balls, LSG lost four wickets, including two run outs, in the final over bowled by Mohit Sharma to lose the game by seven wickets.

“I think KL Rahul should bat a little down the order and make Quinton de Kock open the batting with Kyle Mayers,” Harbhajan said in his YouTube channel. “I think the middle-order looks empty. Deepak Hooda, who was brilliant last year, is not in form this year.

“Runs are not coming from Krunal’s (Pandya) bat too. KL batting in the middle with give them some balance while Quinton can give a perfect start with Mayers at the top. If Quinton comes in then you have to bench an overseas fast bowler and in that place an Indian pacer may get chance.

“You also can’t keep Marcus Stoinis out because he gives you both the options of batting and bowling,” added Harbhajan. While Rahul has been in good touch in IPL 2023, his strike rate has always in been question in the ongoing edition.

On the other hand, De Kock, who arrived two games late due to his national commitments, hasn’t played a game so far, not even as an Impact Substitute’. The southpaw was one of the top run-getters for LSG last season with 508 runs in 15 games. For the unknown, QDK is coming after hitting a T20I century against West Indies at home.











