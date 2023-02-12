Hardik Pandya and Wife Natasa Stankovic to Have a Grand Wedding in Rajasthans Udaipur on Valentines Day- Report

Home

Hardik Pandya and Wife Natasa Stankovic to Have a Grand Wedding in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Valentine’s Day- Report

The couple are yet to confirm about the wedding but as things stand, it is actually happening.

Hardik Pandya and Wife Natasa Stankovic to Have a Grand Wedding in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Valentine’s Day- Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: News coming in that Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic are all set to have a grand social wedding in Rajasthan’s Udaipur this coming Valentine’s Day on Tuesday.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya after three years since he got hitched, is finally going to have a grand wedding as everything was rushed back in 2020 and the couple had to settle down with a court marriage.

“They got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their mind ever since. They all are very excited about it”, a reliable source told Hindustan Times.

The report said that the preparations of the grand wedding began in November 2022 and the ceremony will go on for four days from Feb 13 to 16. All the pre-wedding ceremonies like Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet will be conducted.

It has been also reported that Pandya’s wife Natasa will be wearing a pristine white Dolce and Gabbana gown for the wedding. The couple are yet to confirm about the wedding but as things stand, it is actually happening.

The 29-year old all-rounder last featured for India in the New Zealand series. He led the Men in Blue to a 2-1 victory in the T20I series and was also part of the squad which whitewashed the Kiwis in the ODI series 3-0.

The Gujarat Titans captain is currently not playing in the Border-Gavaskar trophy. We have to wait and see whether he gets a call-up in the last two Tests of the series or not.











