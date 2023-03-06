Home

Hardik Pandya Becomes Youngest Cricketer to Hit 25 Million Followers on Instagram

Hardik Pandya Becomes Youngest Cricketer to Hit 25 Million Followers on Instagram. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya scripted history off the cricket field on Monday as the Gujarat Titans skipper became the youngest cricketer to hit 25 million followers on Instagram.

”25 MILLION followers on Instagram! I am truly grateful from the bottom of my heart for all your love, all your wishes, all your constant support. Thank you”, Pandya posted a celebratory video on Instagram, thanking his fans for their constant support.

The video also includes a Q and A session where he answers 25 questions asked by his wife Natasa Stankovic.

Pandya after achieving the milestone, has now more followers than the likes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Max Verstappen and even Erling Haaland. Virat Kohli is the only cricketer with most followers on Insta. He has a whopping 239 million followers.

The 29-year old is currently having time-off with his family and was given rest for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Gujarat Titans man finally completed his social marriage with his wife Natasa, almost three years after their court-marriage in Feb.

He will be seen in action next in the ODI series against Australia, which starts from March 17. He will act as Rohit Sharma’s deputy in the 3-match series before he head out to feature for Gujarat in the IPL.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League starts from 31st March, with the first match to be played between defending champions Gujarat Titans and 4-time champs Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.











