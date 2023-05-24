 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Hardik Pandya Falls For MS Dhonis Trap During IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Between GT-CSK at Chepauk

Jadeja obliged and Hardik hit the next ball exactly where the CSK allrounder had been stationed by Dhoni. It was a big moment in the match and Dhoni won it.

MSD Trap (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Chennai: Having to defend 173 to enter the final, one thing was for ceratin – MS Dhoni would have to put on his captain’s hat and pull off a miracle against the in-form Gujarat Titans on Tuesday during IPL 2023 Qualifier 1. Dhoni brought all his experience to the fore and that helped as Chennai beat Gujarat by 15 runs to secure a spot in the final. During the game, there was one instance when Dhoni showed his genius. It was in the sixth over of the GT chase when Hardik Pandya was in the middle. Maheesh Theekshana was bowling and Dhoni asked Jadeja to move to point from square-leg. Jadeja obliged and Hardik hit the next ball exactly where the CSK allrounder had been stationed by Dhoni. It was a big moment in the match and Dhoni won it.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

“Just focus on the things that we’ve done really well this season. That’s the beauty about him (Dhoni), with his mind and the way he uses the bowlers, he’ll make sure that you’ll feel like he’s adding 10 runs. We kept losing wickets, he kept making sure that he used the right bowlers, happy for him as well. It would be a really good sight to meet him on Sunday if we can win the next game,” Hardik hailed Dhoni’s genius at the post-match presentation after the 15-run loss.










