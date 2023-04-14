Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Fined 12 Lakhs INR For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate During PBKS vs GT Match

As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, the India international has been fined Rs. 12 lakh for breaching of the conduct.

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Fined 12 Lakhs INR For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate During PBKS vs GT Match. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, the India international has been fined Rs. 12 lakh for breaching of the conduct.

Pandya did not expect their clash with Punjab Kings to be a close affair after restricting their opponents to a small total and said they will go back to the drawing board to analyse the reason for that.

Opener Shubman Gill notched up his second half-century of IPL 2023 while fast bowler Mohit Sharma marked his comeback in the tournament with a stellar spell to lead the way for Gujarat Titans to beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Mohit Sharma made a stellar comeback to the tournament with 2-18 and led a clinical bowling performance from Gujarat in restricting Punjab to 153/8. He was adjudged as the Man of the Match for his performances.

Gill brought up his fifty in the 16th over with a nonchalant lofted cover drive on the front foot off Chahar. He left fans astonished by playing a tennis-like forehand that flew past the non-striker off Sam Curran for four and then stood tall to pull Rabada nonchalantly over deep square leg for six. Though he fell in the final over, Tewatia ensured Gujarat got their third win of the competition.

Gujarat Titans next face Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.











