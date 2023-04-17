Home

Hardik Pandya Gets Angry; Gives Death Stare to Mohammed Shami During IPL 2023 Match Between GT-RR; Watch VIRAL Video

Hardik Cold Stare to Shami (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Ahmedabad: It was not the perfect night for the defending champions Gujarat Titans as they lost another game at home. The Rajasthan Royals beat the Titans by three wickets to win the game. Hardik Pandya, who is known to be a cool customer, got angry with Mohammed Shami during the game, and that stole the limelight. Ravi Ashwin hit Shami for a four and then a six in the penultimate over of the match to change the course of the game. Hardik gave a cold stare to Shami after the balls were hit.

Here is the clip of what exactly happened:

Hardik Pandya revealed the reason behind GT’s loss in Ahmedabad saying that we should have gone a little harder and got to 200.

“To be honest no (didn’t expect the loss after the powerplay), but that’s the beauty about this game. The game is never over till it’s over, another lesson for us. (Noor Ahmad) He’s someone who’s difficult to pick, got us the big breakthrough but the other bowlers didn’t execute. Body is good, everything is good. It’s a very long tournament. A lot of matches left, we still need to play a lot of group cricket even if we had won today. (On Gujarat’s score) I felt short. After I got out, they bowled a couple of good overs, but we should have gone a little harder and got to 200. We did cover it well but when I was watching from outside, I did feel that we were 10 runs maybe short” said Pandya in post match conference.











