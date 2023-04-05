Home

Sports

Hardik Pandya Joins Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad In Sehri, Afghan Spinner Thanks Gujarat Titans Captain | SEE VIRAL PIC

Gujarat Titans started with a bang in IPL 2023 after winning both their opening games against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals so far.



Hardik Pandya (2nd from R) with Noor Ahmad (2nd from L) and Rashid Khan (R). (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya leads by example. After leading Gujarat Titans to their second win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, the skipper showed nice gesture towards the franchise’s Afghanistan players by joining their Sehri.

In a picture that Rashid shared on Instagram, Hardik was seen sharing the frame with the willy spinner, Noor Ahmad and an unnamed third person. “SEHRIIII with skipper So nice of you to join us @hardikpandya93 @noor_lakanwal_15 @mightywillow @gujarat_titans,” Rashid captioned the post.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in an IPL 2023 encounter on Tuesday. Chasing 162, Gujarat Titans were 54/3 inside the Powerplay but Sai Sudharsam anchored the chase with a fighting 48-ball 62 not out.

He shared a match-winning 56-run unbroken stand with David Miller (31 not out; 16b) as they romped home with 11 balls to spare. Wily Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers (3/31) while fiery pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) gave a fine start after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.

What is Sehri?

Sehri is the morning meal eaten by Muslims before the sun comes up during Ramadan (ninth month of the Muslim year, during which time Muslims have no food or drink during the day).











