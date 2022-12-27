Hardik Pandya named captain of T20I squad in opposition to Sri Lanka; Rishabh Pant dropped from squad

Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on December 27, 2022 named as India’s T20I captain for the upcoming three-match collection in opposition to Sri Lanka with Rohit Sharma retaining the ODI management position in what appears to be a begin of transition in Indian cricket.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are additionally not a part of the shortest format and there is a sign that the duo together with Rohit won’t be picked once more holding 2024 T20 World Cup in thoughts.

Pandya’s elevation is a big one as he has additionally been appointed as Rohit’s deputy for the Sri Lanka ODIs whereas Suryakumar Yadav, for his mindblowing one 12 months, is now the brand new vice-captain in T20Is.

Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to IPL triumph over the last version was touted as Rohit’s substitute after India misplaced to England within the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup taking part in archaic cricket.

Whereas Rohit continues to be recovering from thumb dislocation, the BCCI press launch would not state if it’s a everlasting change or simply for one collection.

The T20I crew has a recent look with two uncapped pacers Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar being inducted into the shortest format.

Mavi was picked by Titans for Rs 6 crore, whereas Bengal’s Mukesh was snapped by Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.50 crore.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi, two powerhouse IPL performers, made it to the T20 aspect.

The ODI aspect boasts a extra skilled look with Mohammed Shami getting back from shoulder harm.

An enormous omission however on the anticipated traces is Shikhar Dhawan from the ODI crew.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is:

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

ODI Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.