Hardik Pandya Offers Rs 5 Lakh To Get Shoes Back On His Wedding | WATCH UNSEEN VIDEO

Hardik Pandya and Natsha Stankovic are Married since 2020 and also have a son. They decided to take the wedding vows once again on Valentines Day 2023 in grand manner.



Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic during their wedding. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Star India cricketer Hardik Pandya offered to play Rs 5 lakh t get his shows back during his wedding with Natasha Stankovic, the video of which has gone viral on social media recently. Hardik and Natasha has been married since 2020, but dediced to take their wedding vows once again on Valentines Day earlier this year, but in a grand manner.

In the YouTube video posted by Natasha, Hardik’s sister-in-law Pankhuri demanded Rs 1 lakh for returning his shoes as a part of the traditional ‘jhuta churai’. In return, Hardik asked an individual to transfer Rs 5 lakh.

“You tell, how much do you want?” Hardik was seen asking Pankhuri. The India all-rounder then asked someone from the crowd to transfer the money and said, “She had asked for Rs 1 lakh only, but I gave Rs 5 lakh.” Meanwhile, Natasha laughed during the whole conversation.

Pankhuri said she won’t be returning the shoes untill the money is tranferred. Jhuta churai has been a part of culture in traditional wedding in part of India where the the sister-in-law steals the shoed of the groom playfully and demands money or gifts in return.

As far as Hardik’s cricket is concerned, the India cricketer is taking a break after IPL 2023 where he led his franchise Gujarat Titans to the final before losing to Chennai Super Kings. He will be next seen in India colours against West Indies in the Caribbean next month.

India are scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies, starting on July 12. Hardik is likely to lead the Indian team in T20Is as some of the seniors are expected to take rest.















