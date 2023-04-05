Hardik Pandya Predicts Sai Sudharsans Future After Gujarat Titans Beat Delhi Capitals

Home

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Predicts Sai Sudharsan’s Future After Gujarat Titans Beat Delhi Capitals

Sai Sudharsan made an unbeaten 62 off 48 balls as Titans tamed Delhi Capitals for their second win as many games in IPL 2023.

Sai Sudharsan scored an unbeaten fifty against Delhi Capitals. (Image: IPL/Twitter)

New Delhi: Predicting Sai Sudharsan’s future, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya stated the Tamil Nadu youngster will be the next big thing in franchise and Indian cricket in a couple of years time after the 21-year-old led the team to victory against Delhi capitals in the ongoing IPL 2023.

Sudharsan made an unbeaten 62 off 48 balls as Titans tamed Delhi Capitals for their second win as many games. “He (Sai Sudharsan) is been batting terrifically. Credit to the support staff and to him as well,” Hardik said after the match on Tuesday.

“The amount of batting he’s done in the last 15 days, all the result you see is all his hard work. Going forward, if I’m not wrong, in two years, he’ll do something great for franchise cricket and eventually for India,” added Hardik.

Opting to bowl, Pandya made some smart bowling changes to restrict home team Delhi Capitals to 162/8 before winning the contest by six wickets with 11 balls to spare. In pursuit of 163, GT lost their key wickets of Shubman Gill and Pandya to be 54/3 inside the Powerplay.

But Sudharshan showed fine composure to anchor the chase with an unbeaten effort. The southpaw, who was used as an Impact Player against Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener, admitted he was nervous but not under pressure.

“A little bit nervous as this is my first time here. I was thinking what has to be done right. I wasn’t under pressure, I was just calculating the right things. It was a bit low and skidding through, I was thinking to take the right options.

“My plan was to take the game deep and taking it through. Weathering the storm early on (was more satisfying). It was quite difficult, it was seaming initially, that was the highlight for me,” he added.











