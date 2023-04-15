Hardik Pandya REVEALS Getting a Call From LSG Before Settling With GT Deal

Home

Hardik Pandya REVEALS Getting a Call From LSG Before Settling With GT Contract

Claiming that he was keen to join LSG as he had known KL Rahul for many years, Hardik revealed that he had got an offer from the Lucknow-based franchise.

Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya stunned many pleasantly when he led Gujarat Titans to the title in the maiden season of the team. It was a dream run for Hardik, who had the team firing in unison. With Hardik now in his second year with the franchise, the star all-rounder made a few startling revelations. Claiming that he was keen to join LSG as he had known KL Rahul for many years, Hardik revealed that he had got an offer from the Lucknow-based franchise.

“I did get a call from the other franchise (Lucknow Super Giants) as well, which was a new franchise in IPL. Someone who I knew (KL Rahul) was leading the team. For me, it was very important, considering the stage at which I was, where I really wanted to play with a person who has known me,” Hardik told Gaurav Kapoor in Gujarat Titans’ podcast.

“I always found that people who know me have a different perspective than people who have never come across or come close to me. When I got the opportunity to work with someone I know, I was very keen to go to that side,” said Hardik further.

“But then Ashu pa called me. At that time, the team also didn’t have the permission to be part of the IPL. It was very haywire, things weren’t even settled. He said, ‘I’m going to be the coach. It isn’t fixed yet, but I will be coach’. I was like, ‘Ashu pa, if you weren’t there, I wouldn’t have even considered this because you’re saying this… I’ve always felt you are one person who has understood what I am’,” Hardik said.











