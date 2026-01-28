Home

IND vs NZ 2026 4th T20 Predicted Playing 11: Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India might ring in some changes in the fourth game vs New Zealand after clinching the T20I series.

Team India opener Sanju Samson at a training session in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

4-0 in sight Will Team India produce another statement win before entering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to repeat & defeat history? #INDvNZ 4th T20I, TODAY | 6 PM pic.twitter.com/5LrjbywJuw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 28, 2026

India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match Predicted 11

Team India may have clinched the five-match T20I series against New Zealand after the first three games but will be looking to iron out some of the chinks in their armour ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which gets underway on February 7. One of the biggest concerns for Suryakumar Yadav’s side is the form of opener and their wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who has managed scores of 10, 6 and 0 in their last three matches. With Sunrisers Hyderabad and Jharkhand wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan breathing down his neck, time might be running short for the new Chennai Super Kings recruit Samson. With Tilak Varma set to return to the playing 11 in the T20 World Cup 2026, Samson has couple of more games to seal his spot in the line-up. As the series is already in their bag, the home team are set to rest Mumbai Indians captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya and could bring back Axar Patel, who has recovered from finger injury which he suffered in the 1st T20 match. Batter Rinku Singh may also be given a break to give Shreyas Iyer a look in for the last two matches. Iyer was added to the squad after Tilak Varma was ruled out of the series after undergoing operation for an abdominal issue.The Indian team may also rest Jasprit Bumrah, like he was done for the second T20 match in Raipur, after producing match-turning spell in Guwahati in the last game. With Bumrah rested, Indians may bring back world No 1 T20I bowler Varun Chakravarthy to possibly play with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who was very impressive in the last game. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be bolstered by the addition of all-rounder James Neesham and pace bowler Lockie Ferguson. As the experienced duo is available, they might come back straight into the playing 11 to replace Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy.Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya/Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh/Shreyas Iyer, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun ChakravarthyTim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi