Hardik Pandya Shares Pictures Of His Christian Wedding With Wife Natasa Stankovic

The wedding rituals started from Monday evening and will continue till February 15.

Udaipur: After waiting for almost 3 years, Hardik Pandya finally got socially married with wife Natasa Stankovic in a traditional Christian wedding on Tuesday in Udaipur’s Raffles Hotel.

Earlier, both of them had a court marriage on 31 May 2020. However, this time they get married according to the traditional customs. The preparations of the grand wedding began back in November 2022.

Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic reached Udaipur on Monday for the wedding. Family members and Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan have also come with them. The wedding rituals started from Monday evening and will continue till February 15. The Mehndi ceremony took place on Monday while programmes like Haldi and Sangeet were conducted yesterday.

Here’s a look at the adorable pictures from the wedding.

Hardik got engaged to Natasha on 1 January 2020 and did break the news via social media.

The 29-year old all-rounder last featured for India in the New Zealand series. He led the Men in Blue to a 2-1 victory in the T20I series and was also part of the squad which whitewashed the Kiwis in the ODI series 3-0.

“Right now, I’m going to focus on white-ball cricket, which is important, and if time is right and body is fine, I’ll give (the long format) a try,” the Indian all-rounder said a few days back.

The Gujarat Titans captain is currently not playing in the Border-Gavaskar trophy. We have to wait and see whether he gets a call-up in the last two Tests of the series or not.











