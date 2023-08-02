Home

Hardik Pandya Slams West Indies Board, Asks Them To Provide ‘Basic Amenities’

Hardik Pandya not too happy with facilities provided.

Hardik Pandya, who led India in the 2nd and 3rd ODI matches, was not too happy with the lack of essential amenities during their stay in Tarouba. He asked Cricket West Indies (CWI) to take notice of these issues and address the issues in the future series.

Leading the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Hardik led India to a dominant victory in the deciding ODI by 200 runs. With this win, India secured a 2-1 victory in the three-match ODI series. Hardik found form with the bat with an impressive unbeaten 70 off 52 balls.

Reflecting on the match at the Brian Lara Stadium, Hardik also said that the ground was one of the nicest grounds they played on, there is room for improvement when they next visit the island.

“This was one of the nicest grounds we have played on. Things can be better when we come to the West Indies next time. From travelling to managing a lot of things. Last year also, some hiccups happened. I think it’s time for West Indies Cricket to take note of it and make sure that when a team travels… We don’t ask for luxury but we need some basic necessities taken care of. Other than that, I really enjoyed coming here and playing some good cricket,” Hardik Pandya said on Tuesday.

The Indian team has not been too happy with the schedule and the travel arrangements made on the tour. Before the final ODI, the Indian team had already expressed their displeasure to the BCCI over a delayed late-night flight from Trinidad to Barbados, which left them sleep-deprived before the series opener.

As far as the match was concerned, India flexed their batting muscle after Shai Hope won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first. Shubman Gill found form with 85 off 92 balls and he, along with Ishan Kishan (77 off 64 balls), laid the perfect platform.

Sanju Samson walked out and took the attack to the West Indies spinners as he flew to 51 off 41 deliveries. Hardik too chipped in and after taking his time, gave India the finishing kick and remained unbeaten on 70 off 52 balls with five sixes and four boundaries to his name.

The chase was always going to be a tough ask for West Indies and their innings was derailed in the powerplay itself as Mukesh Kumar picked up three wickets. West Indies was eventually knocked over for 151 in only 35.3 overs.
















