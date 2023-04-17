Home

Sports

Hardik Pandya SLEDGES Sanju Samson During IPL 2023 Match Between GT-RR at Ahmedabad; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

IPL 2023: It was heartwarming to see Samson stay calm as Hardik kept saying something in his ears while Mohammed Shami was returning to his bowling mark to reload.

Hardik Sledges Samson (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: With the home side under pressure in front of a packed stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday while defending 177, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya resorted to negative tactics against his opposite number, Sanju Samson. It was heartwarming to see Samson stay calm as Hardik kept saying something in his ears while Mohammed Shami was returning to his bowling mark to reload. The moment was caught on camera and soon it surfaced on social space and in no time it now going viral.

Here is the clip that is now all over the internet and is drawing fan reactions.

Royals were literally in a no man’s land at 66/4 in 12 overs in their pursuit of chasing down 178 against a strong Gujarat Titans bowling attack, who bowled 26 dot balls in the first six overs.

From there, captain Sanju Samson took 20 runs off Rashid Khan in the 13th over to eventually make 60 while Shimron Hetmyer smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 56 off just 26 balls to give Rajasthan an improbable three-wicket victory in 23rd match of the IPL 2023.

The stunning heist also means that Rajasthan retain their top spot on the points table with eight points. Samson and Hetmyer added a crucial stand of 59 runs off 27 balls, followed by the latter adding 47 runs off 20 deliveries with Dhruv Jurel to complete the chase with four balls to spare.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 177/7 in 20 overs (David Miller 46, Shubman Gill 45; Sandeep Sharma 2/25, Adam Zampa 1/32) lost to Rajasthan Royals 179/7 in 19.2 overs (Sanju Samson 60, Shimron Hetmyer 56 not out; Mohammed Shami 3/25, Rashid Khan 2/46) by three wickets.











