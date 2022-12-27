Sports

Hardik Pandya To Lead In T20Is Towards Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma Returns As Captain In ODIs | Cricket Information

Star allrounder Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian cricket staff within the three-match T20I collection towards Sri Lanka, beginning on January 3 in Mumbai, the BCCI introduced in an announcement late on Tuesday night time. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul will not be a part of the T20I squad. Rohit will return to guide Staff India within the ODI collection towards the identical opponents, beginning on January 10. Whereas Suryakumar Yadav would be the vice-captain of the facet within the T20I collection, Hardik might be Rohit’s deputy within the ODIs.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

