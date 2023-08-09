Hardik Pandya TROLLED For Denying Tilak Varma Chance to Get to a Consecutive Fifty During 3rd T20I

Home

Sports

Hardik Pandya TROLLED For Denying Tilak Varma Strike to Get to a Consecutive Fifty During 3rd T20I | VIRAL TWEETS

Do you think Hardik may have forgotten about it looking purely at the win?

Hardik Pandya TROLLED (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Guyana: India bounced back in style as they beat the West Indies side by seven wickets in the third T20I on Wednesday at the Providence stadium in Guyana to keep the five-match series alive. Despite the convincing win, captain Hardik Pandya faced criticism after Tilak Varma was left stranded on 49*. Taking to social space, fans did not like the gesture from Hardik as they felt he could have given the opportunity to the young cricketer to hit his second consecutive fifty. While most comments on Hardik were harsh, fans went onto compare the moment with MS Dhoni. Fans recalled how Dhoni allowed Virat Kohli strike to get a single for his milestone. Dhoni had blocked balls to allow Kohli the chance.

Here is how fans reacted to it:

#WIvsIND how selfish Hardik pandya is 🤬. When tilak needs only 1 to make his half century. Shame on him.#SuryakumarYadav #TilakVarma pic.twitter.com/RXhn4xJWhJ — Sumit kashyap (@Sumit_rock1) August 8, 2023

Tilak Varma needs one run to score 50 and Hardik Pandya hits a six to win the game. This guy is clearly not happy with Mumbai Indians players 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZPcvLIxL9G — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) August 8, 2023

#TilakVarma #HardikPandya #INDvsWI #WIvsIND

Tilak Varma Said:- hardik Bhai told me that

” Terko khatam krna he end Tak reh” but he suddenly finishes the match with a six (laughs) pic.twitter.com/GMnWhdSjIk — 👌👑🌟🌶️ (@superking1816) August 8, 2023

You deserve the world Tilak Varma. You did all the hard yards but the snake stole you spotlight.

1 like= 1 slap for Hardik Pandya.

1 retweet= 10 slaps for Hardik Pandya.

1 reply = 15 slaps for Hardik Pandya.#INDvsWI | #HardikPandya | #TilakVarma | Chapripic.twitter.com/KLno6CtQEM — Bala⁴⁵Rohit (@bala45_rohit) August 8, 2023

Speaking after India’s seven-wicket win in the third T20, Hardik said seven batting options are enough in the playing eleven.

“As a group we have decided to bat with seven batters and we have to take responsibility, like it happened today if the batters score runs then you don’t need someone at number eight,” said the skipper.

Hardik also heaped praise on his deputy Suryakumar Yadav for his match-winning 83 off 44 balls.

“As Surya mentioned, they (SKY and Tilak Varma) play together and spend time together, good to have someone like SKY in the team and when he takes responsibility it sends a message to the others,” said Hardik.

Tilak Varma, playing his debut series, remained unbeaten on 49 off 37 balls as India chased down 160 with 13 balls to spare.

”Very important (to win). We spoke as a group that these three games will be exciting. Two losses or two wins does not change the long term plans. We have to show we are ready when it comes to such (must-win) games. Nicky (Pooran) didn’t come out to bat and that allowed us to keep our pacers back, also allowed Axar to bowl his four overs. If Nicky wants to hit, let him hit me and that was the plan, I enjoy such competition. I know he is going to hear this and will come hard at me in the fourth T20I”, Pandya added.

The remaining T20Is would be played in Florida over the weekend.















