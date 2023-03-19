Hardik Pandya vs Ravindra Jadeja Face-Off in IPL 2023 Promo Video Ahead of Season Opener Between GT-CSK

Home

Sports

WATCH | Hardik Pandya vs Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2023 Promo Video Ahead of Season Opener Between GT-CSK Goes VIRAL

IPL 2023: Hardik is seen trying to showboat the Titans’ achievement of winning the IPL in their maiden season in the league. Jadeja responds to Hardik by reminding him of the achievements of CSK.

IPL 2023 Promo

Vizag: So yes, we are a little more than a week away from the start of the 16th edition of the IPL. With the new season of IPL around the corner, the buzz is palpable in social space. In a new promo video released by Star Sports, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is seen facing off with star CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the season opener between the two sides. In the colourful video, Hardik is seen trying to showboat the Titans’ achievement of winning the IPL in their maiden season in the league. Jadeja responds to Hardik by reminding him of the achievements of CSK. Following Jadeja’s response, Hardik tries to egg on the Titans fans. That is when Jadeja blows the whistle.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

☝️taraf hai @hardikpandya7 ke champions, doosri taraf @imjadeja ke 4x winners. Dono ne ki hai taiyyari!

Watch #TATAIPL2023 ka opening match – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 31st March LIVE on the Star Sports Network#IPLonStar #ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/DflZnriWYS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 19, 2023

The opener between the two sides promises to be nothing short of a cracker. The match will be played on March 31 and a packed house is expected at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

CSK Full squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

GT Full squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma.











