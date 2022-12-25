After the profitable conclusion of the 2-match Take a look at collection in opposition to Bangladesh, the Indian cricket workforce is able to kickstart a brand new task, squaring off in opposition to Sri Lanka in a bilateral collection. The collection in opposition to the islanders begins with a T20I task, the squad for which is but to be introduced. However, there already is concept that the squad announcement might see Hardik Pandya being elevated to the position of T20I skipper. Followers really feel even India’s residence broadcaster, Star Sports activities’ promo of the T20I collection has hinted in direction of the identical.

Because the Indian cricket workforce’s elimination from the T20 World Cup 2022, questions have been raised over the workforce’s captaincy within the shortest format. There are those that surprise if Hardik Pandya could be the best candidate to guide the workforce, taking up the baton from Rohit Sharma.

Selling India’s upcoming residence T20I collection in opposition to Sri Lanka, Star Sports activities captioned a video that includes the all-rounder: “.@hardikpandya7 is able to kick-start the New Yr with a bang in opposition to the Asian T20I Champions! #BelieveInBlue & get able to witness some motion from this new #TeamIndia underneath the Hardik ‘Raj’ Mastercard #INDvSL collection | Begins Jan 3 | Star Sports activities & Disney+Hotstar.”

.@hardikpandya7 is able to kick-start the New Yr with a bang in opposition to the Asian T20I Champions, !#BelieveInBlue & get able to witness some motion from this new #TeamIndia underneath the Hardik ‘Raj’ Mastercard #INDvSL collection | Begins Jan 3 | Star Sports activities & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/LZNUGdpp03 — Star Sports activities (@StarSportsIndia) December 25, 2022

Listed below are some reactions from followers:

So in new period bradcasters are saying the captain — Harsh (@ryangoslingv) December 25, 2022

Kung fu pandya right here to rule — sk boy (@sk78boy) December 25, 2022

Workforce announce ho gayi kya? — Prezz (@rus_vala) December 25, 2022

Is that this oblique announcement hehe — SURBHI SHARMA (@Imsurbhis) December 25, 2022

Rohit period khtm kya — neeraj (@MSDfan_kLtiger) December 25, 2022

Earlier, a PTI report steered that Hardik is prone to lead the Indian workforce within the T20Is in opposition to Sri Lanka. However, as per the report, the choice is not being taken as a part of a T20I restructuring within the workforce however the truth that Rohit is but to completely get better from a thumb harm.

“The matter wasn’t even on the Apex Council agenda and it wasn’t mentioned on the discussion board. Solely the choice committee can take a name on captaincy,” a BCCI official aware of growth had instructed PTI on the situation of anonymity.

Nonetheless, India’s T20 construction may very well be completely revamped and all-rounder Hardik, who has proven his management acumen for the Gujarat Titans, is taken into account a really perfect substitute.

With PTI inputs

