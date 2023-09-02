September 2, 2023

Haris Rauf Gives Ishan Kishan Rude Send-Off

admin


Ishan Kishan played a splendid knock of 82 runs off 81 balls. However, Haris Rauf gave the young batter a rude and aggressive send-off



Updated: September 2, 2023 7:14 PM IST


By Nikhil

Edited by Nikhil

Haris Rauf (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan stood on the occasion and played a splendid 82 runs knock off 81 balls and helped India take a stand in the crucial IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup 2023. However, Pakistan’s lethal pacer Haris Rauf gave him a fiery send-off after dismissing him at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, on Saturday. The pacer was highly aggressive and told Kishan to leave the ground with a gesture from his finger.

Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Group A match of Asia Cup 2023. Rain loomed as a large threat and constantly paid a visit during the match. Team India lost four early wickets in the form of Rohit, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill.

However, Ishan Kishan continued to show colours of his form and joined a crucial 138 runs partnership with Hardik Pandya and revived the fallen India innings.

The first stoppage due to rain came when India reached 15 for no loss. A second spell of rain halted play when India were struggling at 51 for three in 11.2 overs.

Rain returned to the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the 12th over after a skillful spell of fast bowling from Shaheen Afridi sent the Indian batting mainstays Rohit Sharma (11 off 22) and Virat Kohli (4 off 7), back into the dressing room. The third batter to be dismissed was Shreyas Iyer (14 off 9) who pulled a shot ball from Haris Rauf straight to the midwicket fielder.










