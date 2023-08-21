August 21, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Harmanpreet Kaur Has No Regrets On Bangladesh Outburst Says, Do Not Think I Said Anything Wrong To Any Player

3 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Harmanpreet Kaur Has No Regrets On Bangladesh Outburst Says, ‘Don’t Think I Said Anything Wrong To Any Player’

Indian Women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will miss the first two games of the upcoming Asian Games 2023.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Bangladesh, umpiring, Trent Rockets
Harmanpreet Kaur will miss first two games of the upcoming Asian Games 2023. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that she has no regrets over her actions during the third ODI match of the three-match series against Bangladesh last month. The International Cricket Council (ICC) slapped Women In Blue’s captain Kaur with a two-match ban. The Indian captain expressed that she has a right to express herself and she added that she did not say anything wrong to any of the Bangladesh Women players.

During the third ODI match between two Asian sides, a huge controversy ignited as the Indian captain smashed the stumps to express her disappointment over the on-field umpire’s decision to give her out LBW. The right-handed batter didn’t stop there as she vocally spoke about the umpiring level after the series at the post-match presentation, terming it ‘pathetic.’  During the joint photo session, Harmanpreet hinted the umpires had a role to play in Bangladesh’s win, which forced the hosts to boycott the photo shoot.

During a recent interaction with The Cricket Paper on the sidelines of the Women’s Hundred, where the Indian captain is representing Trent Rockets, Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo, “I will not say that I regret anything because at the end of the day as a player you want to see that fair things are happening. As a player you always have the right to express yourself and what you’re feeling.”

“I don’t think I said anything wrong to any player or any person. I just said what happened on the field. I don’t regret anything,” the 34-year-old added.

For hitting the stumps in anger following her dismissal, Harmanpreet Kaur was fined 50% of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and also she received three demerit points on her disciplinary record. The Indian captain was also found guilty for breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision.”

Also, Harmanpreet was also fined 25% of her match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to “public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match” for criticizing the umpiring in the match. She also received one demerit point on her disciplinary record for the offence.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

1 min read

LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup Announcement: Rohit, Agarkar Set to REVEAL Side

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

From Turmoil To Triumph, Spain Earns Its First Womens World Cup Title With A 1-0 Win Over England

6 hours ago admin
1 min read

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI To Announce India Squad On Today; Rohit-Agarkar To Address Media

6 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

1 min read

LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup Announcement: Rohit, Agarkar Set to REVEAL Side

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Harmanpreet Kaur Has No Regrets On Bangladesh Outburst Says, Do Not Think I Said Anything Wrong To Any Player

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

From Turmoil To Triumph, Spain Earns Its First Womens World Cup Title With A 1-0 Win Over England

6 hours ago admin
1 min read

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI To Announce India Squad On Today; Rohit-Agarkar To Address Media

6 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights