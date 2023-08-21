Harmanpreet Kaur Has No Regrets On Bangladesh Outburst Says, Do Not Think I Said Anything Wrong To Any Player

Home

Harmanpreet Kaur Has No Regrets On Bangladesh Outburst Says, ‘Don’t Think I Said Anything Wrong To Any Player’

Indian Women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will miss the first two games of the upcoming Asian Games 2023.

Harmanpreet Kaur will miss first two games of the upcoming Asian Games 2023. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that she has no regrets over her actions during the third ODI match of the three-match series against Bangladesh last month. The International Cricket Council (ICC) slapped Women In Blue’s captain Kaur with a two-match ban. The Indian captain expressed that she has a right to express herself and she added that she did not say anything wrong to any of the Bangladesh Women players.

During the third ODI match between two Asian sides, a huge controversy ignited as the Indian captain smashed the stumps to express her disappointment over the on-field umpire’s decision to give her out LBW. The right-handed batter didn’t stop there as she vocally spoke about the umpiring level after the series at the post-match presentation, terming it ‘pathetic.’ During the joint photo session, Harmanpreet hinted the umpires had a role to play in Bangladesh’s win, which forced the hosts to boycott the photo shoot.

Frustrated Harmanpreet Kaur hits the stumps with her bat, few angry words to the umpire before walking off. #CricketTwitter #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/uOoBgS9g44 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 22, 2023

During a recent interaction with The Cricket Paper on the sidelines of the Women’s Hundred, where the Indian captain is representing Trent Rockets, Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo, “I will not say that I regret anything because at the end of the day as a player you want to see that fair things are happening. As a player you always have the right to express yourself and what you’re feeling.”

“I don’t think I said anything wrong to any player or any person. I just said what happened on the field. I don’t regret anything,” the 34-year-old added.

For hitting the stumps in anger following her dismissal, Harmanpreet Kaur was fined 50% of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and also she received three demerit points on her disciplinary record. The Indian captain was also found guilty for breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision.”

Also, Harmanpreet was also fined 25% of her match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to “public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match” for criticizing the umpiring in the match. She also received one demerit point on her disciplinary record for the offence.















