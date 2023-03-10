Harmanpreet Kaur Matches MS Dhonis UNIQUE IPL CSK Captaincy Milestone in WPL 2023

Home

Harmanpreet Kaur Matches MS Dhoni’s UNIQUE IPL CSK Captaincy Milestone in WPL 2023

While Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful teams in the IPL, Harmanpreet would like to turn Mumbai Indians into a big franchise in the WPL.

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians have already established themselves as the team to beat in the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is yet to lose after three games. With three wins from the first three games, Harmanpreet matches CSK captain MS Dhoni. Both the No. 7s are the first captains to win three consecutive matches in the league. While Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful teams in the IPL, Harmanpreet would like to turn Mumbai Indians into a big franchise in the WPL. Following their third win of the season against Delhi Capitals by eight wickets, Harmanpreet credited the bowlers.

MS Dhoni was the first captain to win 3 consecutive matches in the IPL. Harmanpreet Kaur is the first captain to win 3 consecutive matches in the WPL. – The No.7 dominance! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 10, 2023

“Today our bowlers did really well. They’re making my job easier. Whoever comes in is eager to bowl. When you have so many options, your job is so easy. Credit to our bowlers. Bowling according to the field is key in T20s and we’re able to do that. After the last game we all discussed that we bowled some bad balls,” said Harmanpreet at the post-match presentation.

Mumbai Indians will next take on UP Warriorz on March 12, whereas DC will face Gujarat Giants on Saturday. Personally, Harmanpreet has been in good form with the bat. The MI skipper recently turned 34 and the franchise shared videos of her birthday celebrations. In the clips shared, Harman was seen in high spirits and in a good frame of mind.











