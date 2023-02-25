Harmanpreet Kaur Pens Heartfelt Note After India Semi-Final Exit Against Australia, Says Thankyou For Believing in Us, We Will Come Back Strongly

Home

Harmanpreet Kaur Pens Heartfelt Note After India’s Semi-Final Exit Against Australia, Says Thankyou For Believing in Us, We Will Come Back Strongly

Harmanpreet’s run-out in the crucial part of the game changed the entire course of the game and things went downhill from there on for the Indians.

Harmanpreet Kaur Pens Heartfelt Note After India’s Semi-Final Exit Against Australia, Says Thankyou For Believing in Us, We Will Come Back Strongly. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has penned a heartfelt note on Friday after India’s heart breaking exit from the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup 2023 on the hands of Australia and one has to surely feel for her.

India were on the driver’s seat against the Aussies in the run-chase but regular fall of wickets and the Women in Blue’s incompetence of handling the situation under pressure made them fall short by only 5 runs.

Kaur thanked the fans on believing them and have assured that they will come back stronger and will put a great show.

”This is for all our fans across the globe who have supported us throughout this World Cup . I thank you for believing in our journey. I know as a cricket fan it’s sad to see your team loose . All I can say is that we will come back strongly and put a great show out there”, Harmanpreet wrote on Twitter.

This is for all our fans across the globe who have supported us throughout this World Cup . I thank you for believing in our journey. I know as a cricket fan it’s sad to see your team loose . All I can say is that we will come back strongly and put a great show out there .🙏🏼🇮🇳 — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) February 24, 2023

India conceded a massive 18 runs in the final over of the Australian innings, which took them over 170 after 20 overs of play. In the run-chase, having lost quick wickets at an early stage, Harmanpreet stepped up for his team and played a wonderful captain’s knock of 52 off 34 balls under pressure. But her run-out in the crucial part of the game changed the entire course of the game and things went downhill from there on for the Indians.

This particular heart breaking run-out made us remind of the MS Dhoni run-out in the semis of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand. In recent years, India have reached the 2020 T20 World Cup Final, 2017 ODI World Cup Final, the Commonwealth Games Final in 2022 and in all occasions, they have always failed to come out on top.

This Indian team has a lot of potential and have the ability to be the best side in the world as the Women in Blue still search for their first silverware in the senior level. Only the U-19 India team, led by Shafali Verma is the only India women’s cricket team to have bagged an international trophy.











