  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur To Get One Match Ban By ICC For Breaching Code Of Conduct? Check Details

admin July 23, 2023 0 2 min read


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Harmanpreet Kaur To Get One Match Ban By ICC For Breaching Code Of Conduct? Check Details

If in the next 12 months, one more demerit point is added to her name, the Indian captain could face a ban of one Test match or two white-ball games.

Harmanpreet Kaur Fine, Harmanpreet Kaur Fine News, Harmanpreet Kaur Fine Latest News, Harmanpreet Kaur Fine Updates, Harmanpreet Kaur Fine Latest Updates, Harmanpreet Kaur Fine Feeds, Harmanpreet Kaur Fine Latest Feeds, Harmanpreet Kaur Fine Report, Harmanpreet Kaur Fine Latest Report Harmanpreet Kaur Ban, Harmanpreet Kaur Ban News, Harmanpreet Kaur Ban Latest News, Harmanpreet Kaur Ban Updates, Harmanpreet Kaur Ban Latest Updates, Harmanpreet Kaur Ban Feeds, Harmanpreet Kaur Ban Latest Feeds, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur News, Harmanpreet Kaur Latest News, Harmanpreet Kaur Updates, Harmanpreet Kaur Latest Feeds, Harmanpreet Kaur Latest Updates, Harmanpreet Kaur Feeds,
Nigar Sultana and Harmanpreet Kaur posing with the trophy as three match series end on 1-1. (Pic: BCB)

New Delhi: Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is all set to face a heavy penalty for her outburst in the third and final ODI match against Bangladesh on Saturday. As per reports, Harmanpreet is set to be fined 75 per cent of her match fees for hitting the stumps with her bat in an awful manner, as she was not happy with the on-field decision of LBW given to her.

During the post-match presentation, the Indian skipper blasted out publicly on the umpiring level in the series and said that she was not happy with the umpires. As per a Cricbuzz report, it was a level two offence committed by Harmanpreet and along with a fine, she will also receive three demerit points.

“For the on-field incident (smashing the wicket) she will be fined 50 per cent of her match fee while for the way she represented herself in the presentation ceremony, she will be fined 25 per cent of her match fee,” the match official was quoted as saying in the report.

If in the next 12 months, one more demerit point is added to her name, the Indian captain could face a ban of one Test match or two white-ball games. After she was given out, Harmanpreet smashed the stumps in anger before getting involved in a heated argument with the umpire (Tanvir Ahmed) while walking off the field.

She also criticised the umpiring level at the post-match presentation for which she is likely to receive one demerit point with two already being there for the on-field incident.

“A lot of learning from this game. Even apart from the cricket, the type of umpiring that was happening there, we were very surprised. The next time whenever we are coming to Bangladesh, we’ll have to make sure we have to deal with this kind of umpiring and accordingly, we’ll have to prepare ourselves,” Harmanpreet had said.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rishabh Pant Responding Adequately To The Rehab, Expected To Be Declared Fit After ODI WC, Says DDCA Director Shyam Sharma

Home Sports Rishabh Pant Responding Adequately To The Rehab, Expected To Be Declared Fit After ODI WC, Says DDCA Director Shyam Sharma Since April, Pant […]

July 8, 2023 0 2 min read

Lakshya Sen Storms Into Final, PV Sindhu Suffers Semifinal Loss To Akane Yamaguchi

Home Sports Canada Open: Lakshya Sen Storms Into Final, PV Sindhu Suffers Semifinal Loss To Akane Yamaguchi Lakshya Sen overcame world no.11 Japan Kenta Nishimoto […]

July 9, 2023 0 2 min read

Happy To Bat Anywhere to Play Test Cricket, Says Cameron Green Ahead Of Manchester Game

Home Sports Ashes 2023: Happy To Bat Anywhere to Play Test Cricket, Says Cameron Green Ahead Of Manchester Game The fourth Test match of the […]

July 15, 2023 0 2 min read

Misbah-Ul-Haq Wants Pakistan To Travel To India To Play ODI World Cup, Says Not Going Would Be….

Home Sports Misbah-Ul-Haq Wants Pakistan To Travel To India To Play ODI World Cup, Says ‘Not Going Would Be….’ The PCB recently conveyed to the […]

July 15, 2023 0 3 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights