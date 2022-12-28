Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India At 2023 Girls’s T20 World Cup, Shikha Pandey Makes A Comeback | Cricket Information

The All-India Girls’s Choice Committee on Wednesday picked India’s squad for the tri-series in South Africa beginning in January and the upcoming ICC Girls’s T20 World Cup 2023. “The ICC Girls’s T20 World Cup 2023 is ready to start on tenth February 2023, with Staff India set to start their marketing campaign on twelfth February in opposition to Pakistan in Cape City. Staff India is in Group 2 with England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Eire. The highest two groups in every group on the finish of the group stage will play within the semi-finals. The ultimate will probably be held on twenty sixth February 2023,” the BCCI mentioned in an announcement.

Forward of the T20 World Cup, Staff India will play a tri-series match that may start from January 19 2023.

India’s squad for ICC Girls’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey

Reserves:Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

Be aware: Pooja Vastrakar’s inclusion within the squad is topic to health

India’s squad for Tri-series: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey